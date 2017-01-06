SpiceJet flight faces hiccups, lands safely in Delhi

SpiceJet flight SG 136 faced a technical hiccup on Friday morning but landed safely in Delhi.

"SpiceJet flight SG 136, Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure," SpiceJet said in a statement, adding, “All passenger and crew are safe”.



"The crew carried out the emergency procedure and landed safely in Delhi. The ATC (Air Traffic Control) was kept in the loop. It was an uneventful landing. All passengers and crew are safe", according to the statement.



The flight landed on the Runway 10 at 8.45 am with 176 passengers.

(With inputs from agencies)