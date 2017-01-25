Special Forces personnel of surgical strikes awarded gallantry awards

A total of 23 soldiers from the Indian Army's Special Forces that went across the border for the surgical strike have been awarded gallantry medals, including a Kirti Chakra, on occasion of the 68th Republic Day.



Major Rohit Suri of 4 Para has been awarded the Kirti Chakra, the second highest peacetime gallantry award.



"Maj Rohit Suri awarded Kirti Chakra for displaying inspiring leadership & conspicuous gallantry while leading his team in an op," the Indian Army's Northern Command said in a tweet.



The Kirti Chakra was also awarded posthumously to Lance Havildar Prem Bahadur Resmi Magar of Third Battalion of the First Gorkha Rifles, killed while fighting terrorists along the Line of Control in Tangdhar, Jammu & Kashmir.



Magar, a 'Ghatak' commando of the unit, was part of the team that thwarted an infiltration bid and shot dead four terrorists.



The gallantry awards include five Shaurya Chakras, two Yudh Seva Medals, one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) and 14 Sena Medals (Gallantry) for soldiers from the 4 Para and 9 Para of Special Forces that took part in the surgical strike.



The winners of Shaurya Chakra include Ashu Singh, a Chief Mechanical Engineer who diedAwhile trying to control a fire on board aircraft carrier INS Viraat, Naik Pandurang Mahadev Gawade of 41 Rashtriya Rifles, killed fighting a group of militants in Kashmir's Kupwara, and Head Constable Sanjewan Singh of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who died while fighting along with Colonel M.N. Rai against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Rai was awarded a Shaurya Chakra last year.



Winners of Param Vishisht Seva Medal includes Lt. General Praveen Bakshi, who heads the Eastern Command of Indian Army.



Altogether 398 gallantry and service awards were announced on on the eve of the 68th Republic Day including two Kirti Chakras, 12 Shaurya Chakras, three Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 91 Sena Medals (Gallantry), two Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, five Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, two Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 49 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 14 Yudh Seva Medals, four Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 36 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), four Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals and 119 Vishisht Seva Medals.