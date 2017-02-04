Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hit out at the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh and said the Samajwadi Party government has eclipsed 'achhe din' for the state.

“The SP government has eclipsed 'achhe din' for UP,” Rajnath said while addressing an election rally in Fatehabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Slamming the Samajwadi Party for Akhilesh Yadav’s alliance with Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath said that the party has wasted what Mulayam Singh Yadav has earned and even the party patriarch has opposed the alliance.

Talking about the escalated tension between India and Pakistan, Rajnath said that his visit to Pakistan was to make the neighbouring country uncontrollable in their own grounds.