Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday termed the ongoing tussle in the Samajwadi Party (SP) an effort to “divert attention” from Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s failures.

Targeting SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati said: “He (Mulayam) made his brother Shivpal a scapegoat to divert attention from son Akhilesh’s failures.”

Taking on another rival-- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is witnessing resurgence in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Maywati said the minorities should vote as a group for the BSP.

“Minorities should vote for BSP to check BJP," she said.

Minorities in UP, especially Muslims have been traditional SP voters but with the BJP wooing Hindus, the BSP is going all out to portray itself as a stable alternative to the faction ridden SP.

