SP, Congress locked in 'unholy alliance': Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Samjawadi Party and Congress have entered in an "unholy alliance to hide their failures".



Addressing a press conference here, Shah also said that the BJP would get around 90 seats in the first and second phase of assembly elections in the state.



"The last minute alliance formed between Samajwadi Party and Congress is ideologically an unholy alliance. Before forming this alliance, (Chief Minister) Akhilesh Yadav should have asked Congress as to what they think about socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia. This would have given SP workers some enlightenment," he said.



"Both the parties are neck-deep in corruption and to hide their failures, they have formed this unholy alliance," he added.



He said that if Akhilesh Yadav had been confident of his victory he would not have given 100-odd seats - which, Amit Shah said, should have been given to SP workers -- to the Congress.



The BJP President also raked up the issue of alleged migration of a particular community from western Uttar Pradesh, and said that if the BJP comes to power in the state it would form "anti-migration squads with District Magistrate and district police chief being accountable for migration".



He said that the change of Samajwadi Party's image was a hogwash with "nothing changing on the ground".



"We cannot understand how Samajwadi Party has changed. Gayatri Prajapati is still in the party, Shivpal Yadav is also contesting on party's symbol. So what has changed?" Shah said.



He also reiterated the BJP's promises of loan waiver to small farmers, the time limit of 14 days for the payment of dues to sugarcane farmers by sugar mills and ban on mechanised slaughterhouses.

