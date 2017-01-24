SP-Congress ties will shatter your dreams: Modi in Uttar Pradesh

Launching a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who is also Samajwadi Party (SP) president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the SP's alliance with the Congress party in the state will shatter the dream of everyone in the state.

"SP-Congress alliance will shatter your dreams," Modi said to the people while addressing a rally at Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

"Uttar Pradesh abbreviation UP may be read as 'up', but everything is 'down' in the state," he added.

The prime minister accused the SP of betraying the poor and involving in scams in the state.

"What 'samajwad' (socialism) is this, it is nothing but betrayal of poor; even scams in orphanages in UP," Modi said.

Saying that the SP government is "anti-poor," Modi told the people at the rally that central assistance are not reaching the poor as the state government is not accepting it.

"Central assistance for foodgrains are not reaching the poor as the UP government is not interested in accepting it," Modi said, adding, "The SP government is anti-poor."

Also, hitting out at the Congress party, Modi said that the Opposition has been indulging in all kinds of political games on issues.

"The Opposition played all types of games in the last three months raking up issues like demonetisation and surgical strikes," he said.

Modi then liken the Congress-SP alliance in the state to a new film shooting.

"There is a new film shooting on the political stage in UP -- before interval two parties are fighting and after interval, they are embracing each other," he said.

Polling for the second phase of UP assembly polls for 67 constituencies in 11 districts, began on Wednesday morning amid tight security. Till noon, the polling recorded 25 per cent voting.

The first phase of UP polls was held on February 11 for 73 seats across 15 districts. According to the Election Commission, 64.22 per cent of voters exercised their rights in the first of the seven-phase UP polls.

The Samajwadi Party sealed its alliance with the Congress on January 22 after days of negotiation. The Congress party was allotted 105 seats out of 403 seats.