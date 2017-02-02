The CBI on Thursday said it has sought the court's permission for lie-detector tests on Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and arms dealer Abhishek Verma in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.



The agency moved a written application in the Karkardooma court on Wednesday on the issue after the arms dealer's accusation against the Congress politician of influencing a witness Surender Singh by giving him money and promising to send his son Narender Singh to Canada.



Tytler is accused of leading a mob in the 1984 Pul Bangash case in which three Sikhs were killed.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier given a clean chit to Tytler in the case but reopened investigation following December 4, 2015, court order in the wake of Verma's allegation.



The court also ordered the agency to found out whether Verma's statement was authentic.



The agency, in September 2016, had also filed its investigation report in the case which will be heard in the court on Friday where Tytler and Verma are likely to appear.