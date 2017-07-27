Sonia recalls Rajmata's 'unshakeable patriotism'

Recalling 'unshakeable patriotism' of Rajmata Mohinder Kaur, Congress president Sonia Gandhi in her condolence letter to Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh has described his mother as a lady who lived her life with utmost grace and dignity.

“In her years as a member of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, she demonstrated unshakeable patriotism, as well as her commitment to furthering education, and through that the values of good citizenship,” Sonia wrote in her condolence message at the passing away of Rajmata (96) who passed away in her Patiala home on Monday evening.

Gandhi described Rajmata, the last designated Queen of Patiala, as a lady who lived her life with utmost grace and dignity, and a strong sense of service to the Congress party and the nation.

Meanwhile, Capt Amarinder and his son Raninder Singh immersed the last mortal remains of Rajmata in river Sutlej at Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib, Kiratpur, on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, the family collected the last mortal remains of Rajmata at the Shahi Samadhan in Patiala. Rajmata Mohinder was cremated at the Shahi Samadhan on Tuesday, a day after she passed away in Patiala following a prolonged illness.