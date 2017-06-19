Sonia, Rahul vote in Presidential election

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice-President Rahul Gandhi cast their votes for the Presidential election on Monday.

Gandhi on Sunday called for a "conscience vote" while attacking the Narendra Modi government for trying to impose "narrow-minded, divisive and communal vision" on the country.

All elected MPs and member of legislative assemblies are eligible to vote and elect the successor of Pranab Mukherjee, who demits office on July 25.

The contest is between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Ram Nath Kovind and candidate of several major opposition parties Meira Kumar, who was former Lok Sabha Speaker.