Sonia, Rahul to hold discussions with opposition on Presidential poll

The Congress party on Tuesday said its top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will hold discussions with opposition parties on a candidate for the Presidential elections in July.

"(About) the candidature of individuals, the Congress President and Vice President will confer with various people, that is other political parties, and try to build consensus around it," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told the media here.



He said the names of the candidate would be announced once a consensus is reached.



"It is the role of the President of India and Vice-President to counsel the government when it loses its way. So bereft of political partisanship, you need on these posts individuals who will be able to uphold the highest principles as enshrined in the Constitution," he said.



Surjewala said the Congress was proud that current President Pranab Mukherjee came from the pedigree of thought process and an ideology that has been a centre-point of this country since its formation up till today and would be in future.