Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed their condolences on the death of renowned scientist Yash Pal.

Sonia said he will be remembered for his immense contribution to the study of cosmic rays, as well as for being an institution-builder and a remarkable administrator.

The professor made sharing of knowledge with younger generation his life's unflinching goal, the Congress chief said.

His accomplished report on "Learning without Burden" is now regarded as a seminal document in Indian education, she added.

The Congress vice president said the educationist's death was a great loss.

"A scientist & a passionate educator who understood the true value of learning, Prof Yash Pal's passing is a great loss for all of us," Rahul tweeted.