Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to campaign in Uttarakhand

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice president Rahul Gandhi are among the 40 star campaigners who will tour Uttarakhand for addressing public rallies in the coming weeks. The Congress party announced the list of campaigners in Delhi on Friday. Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and his wife Renuka Rawat are also among the star campaigners.

Many big names of Congress are to visit Uttarakhand including ex-Indian cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Siddhu, Ambika Soni, Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gulam Nabi Azaad, Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh, Captain Amrinder Singh, Manish Tiwari, etc and will address public gathering in different parts of Uttarakhand- where polling will take place on 15 February.