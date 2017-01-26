Sonia condoles demise of former minister Santosh Mohan Dev

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday expressed grief over the passing away of senior party leader and former Union Minister Santosh Mohan Dev.

She noted that in a political career spanning five decades, Dev held numerous crucial political assignments in the Congress and in the government.

"His immense contribution to build the party in the Northeast, right from the grassroots level would always be remembered," she said in a statement

His death is an irreparable loss to the nation, she added.

The seven-time MP died at his home in Silchar in Assam due to a kidney ailment.