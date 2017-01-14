Some elements trying to malign govt on OROP: Minister

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre on Saturday said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government was committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen but "some elements" were trying to "malign the government" over One Rank One Pension (OROP) issue.



"I assure you that the central government, the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister are concerned about, and sensitive towards the grievances and issues of retired armed forces personnel," Bhamre told a gathering of ex-servicemen at the first Armed Forces Veterans Day here.



"But some elements are trying to malign the image of the government (over OROP)," he added.



He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised OROP before coming to power and now the government is taking various steps to fulfil that promise.



"The Central government has on February 3, 2016, issued orders to implement OROP. In the functional orders, the details of revised pension for various ranks and categories are available in 101 tables," Bhamre said.



He said that till December 8, 2016, more than 20 lakh pensioners have been paid the first instalment or the lump sum amount, totalling Rs 4,115 crore.



Bhamre said that to address the grievances of the ex-servicemen, the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) has been established and the process of veteran vertical is on in which there would be a colonel rank officer for each area and sub-area.



The veteran vertical chain would be from army headquarters to station headquarters that would take care of the veterans.



He also urged the ex-servicemen and their dependants to register themselves on the portal run by DIAV for the veterans.



Besides, the Minister said, the Defence Ministry is also working with national skill development centres to help the retired personnel acquire a new skill set to get employment in the private sector.