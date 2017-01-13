In the wake of recent videos of jawans complaining about poor quality food being served to security personnel and alleged harassment by superiors, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said soldiers must make their complaints directly to him and urged them against using social media for complaints.

“Whoever has any complaint can tell me directly,” General Rawat said at a press conference here.

“If a soldier writes to us regarding his grievances penning down his identity, we will ensure that his identity is not made public,” he said, adding, let troops have confidence in seniors that their grievances will be addressed.

Encouraging jawans to use complaint boxes, Rawat said that soldiers must use complaint boxes and not social media for complaints.

Rawat's statement came after an Army jawan video-complained about poor quality of food being served to security personnel posted in border areas and alleged harassment by superiors.