Soldiers killing: India lodges strong protest

The Indian Army lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan military on Tuesday over the beheading of its two soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, calling it a “dastardly and inhuman” act which merited “unequivocal condemnation and response”.

India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and expressed “grave concern” over the beheading of two soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The DGMO of the Indian Army conveyed that such a dastardly and inhuman act is beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response,” the army said in a statement.

The DGMO also conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart that “full fire” support was provided by their army post located in the vicinity of the place where Indian soldiers were decapitated.

The army said the DGMO communicated India's concerns over the presence of Border Action Team (BAT) training camps close to the LoC in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The Indian army has already vowed an “appropriate” response to the “despicable act”. The Pakistani Army establishment, however, has denied its involvement in the attack.

Immediately after news of the attack, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat rushed to Srinagar.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley condemned the attack terming it “inhuman” and vowed that the jawans’ sacrifice would not go in vain.

He said such attacks do not even take place during war and that the whole country has full faith in the armed forces. “Bodies of soldiers being mutilated is an extreme form of barbaric act. Government of India strongly condemns this act. The whole country has full faith in our armed forces which will react appropriately to the act,” Jaitley said.

Addressing the media, BSF ADG K K Choubey called for a revision of the standard operating procedure (SoP) saying that the top heads of both BSF and military will discuss ways to minimise such incidents in the future. Hitting out at the BAT, he said the unit is a mix of army personnel and mujahideen.