Soldier martyred in Pakistan firing on LoC

An Indian soldier was killed in firing by Pakistani troops across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammua and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday, defence sources said.

The soldier was killed when Pakistan army violated the ceasefire in Naugam sector of the LoC in Kupwara.

"The soldier was killed after being hit by a sniper fire from Pakistan side of the LoC," a defence source here, adding that further details were awaited.

This was the second incident of a soldier's death in cross-border firing in two days.