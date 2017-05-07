Soldier injured in Pakistan firing on LoC

An Indian Army soldier was injured on Saturday in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, defence sources said.



The soldier was injured in Lam sector of the LoC, he added.



The Pakistani Army is using small arms, automatics and mortars, the Defence Ministry source said.



The Indian Army was responding effectively and strongly, he added.



The firing exchanges were still on, he said.



On Friday, Rifleman Jayadrath Singh of Raj Rifles was killed and Rifleman Sachin Kumar was injured in similar ceasefire violation in Sunderbani sector of the LoC.