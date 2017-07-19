Cutting across party lines, ministers, parliamentarians, politicians and the common folk on Wednesday remembered Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary and tipped their hat to the architect of India’s first war of independence that began in 1857.

#MangalPandey was among the top trending topics on the micro blogging site as thousands of messages, photos, and quotes praising the courage of the freedom fighter poured in since Wednesday morning.

Here are some of the top tweets:

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said: “Remembering revolutionary #MangalPandey on his birth anniversary.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh tweeted: “Leading first war of independence, staunch patriot #MangalPandey sowed seeds for Nationalist Movements. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “#MangalPandey's unwavering contribution to Nationalist Movement is unforgettable. Remembering the great warrior on his birth anniversary.”

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted: “Symbol of indomitable courage and patriotism, remembering the brave son of India, revolutionary #MangalPandey on his birth anniversary.”

While Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering: “Remembering the great freedom fighter #MangalPandey changed the game for the rest of India with one wrongly called mutiny".

“#MangalPandey was the real hero who led from the front and showed no fear. A big salute. Jai Hind,” he added.

Former Minister of Civil Aviation and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel said: “Remembering the spark of the first Indian War of Independence, Mangal Pandey. I salute the brave soul on his birth anniversary”.

Born on 19 July 1827, Mangal Pandey was an Indian soldier who played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle against Britishers. He was credited for the outbreak of the Indian rebellion of 1857.

In 1984, a postage stamp was issued by the Central government to commemorate him while his life has been portrayed in several cinematic productions including the 2005 hit movie ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’ starring Aamir Khan.