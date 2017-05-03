Sitaram Yechury flays government over Aadhar card

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday flayed the government for making Aadhar cards mandatory for issuing PAN cards.



"Goalposts constantly shifted on making Aadhaar mandatory. From passing it as a money bill to violating SC's orders, this is a dangerous game," Yechury said on Twitter.



"Arguments put forth by the government to mandatorily impose Aadhaar and subvert every Indian's fundamental right to liberty are devious and irrelevant," the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CBI-M) leader said.



Yechury's remarks came in the wake of the government defending its decision to make Aadhaar mandatory, saying it was done to curb the use of fake PAN cards across the country.



The apex court is hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 139 AA of the Income Tax Act, which provides for mandatory quoting of Aadhaar or enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form for filing of income tax returns and making an application for allotment of PAN number with effect from July 1 this year.