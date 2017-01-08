Sisodia files RTI on Centre's social media ad policy

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday filed an RTI application with the information cell of the Prime Minister's Office seeking details on the Centre's policy for advertising initiatives like the 'Narendra Modi app' and 'Make in India' on social media.



Sisodia reached Rail Bhawan around 12 pm and filed the application.



Last month, CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against him in connection with alleged irregularities in AAP government's social media campaign 'Talk to AK'.



"I want to know what process the Centre follows in advertising its campaigns like Make in India, Narendra Modi app, Start Up India and Digital India on social media. Whose credit limit has been used in putting up these ads? "



"Because, when we connect with people it is dubbed corruption but when Modiji does Mann Ki Baat it is projected as patriotism," Sisodia told reporters after filing the RTI application.



Asked whether he was hopeful of getting any response, Sisodia claimed that "everyone is aware" why information on Modi's higher education degrees has not been shared yet.



"In the same way if they have anything to hide in this case, they will do so. If Modi has the CBI, we have RTI. They use the CBI to take our files, while we will use RTI to do so."



"We will share all information that we get with the public," he said.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Manish awarded contracts like the PMO did for digital campaign. Modi ji, if you're getting Manish probed by the CBI, a CBI investigation should also be ordered into this issue."



Sisodia had earlier written to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra seeking details of the process of payments made for social media campaigns for various Centre-run schemes.



Through the RTI, addressed to the Central Public Information Officer of the PMO, he sought information on action taken on his letter addressed to Mishra and copies of file notings, correspondence and other documents relating to the handling of the letter dated January 27.