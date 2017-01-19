Singapore, India renew Air Force exercise agreement  

Singapore has renewed the bilateral agreement for the conduct of Joint Military Training and Exercises with the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.



The ministry said the renewed bilateral Air Force agreement allows the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) to continue its joint military training at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in India for another five years, Xinhua news agency reported.



Under the agreement, the RSAF will have opportunities to train with the IAF's advanced Su-30 fighter jet.



The renewal was signed on Thursday by Singapore's Permanent Secretary (Defense) Chan Yeng Kit and India's Defence Secretary G. Mohan Kumar, who is in Singapore to co-chair the 11th Singapore-India Defence Policy Dialogue.



The signing ceremony was witnessed by Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf.



During the dialogue, both sides underscored the strong and growing ties between the RSAF and the IAF, said the ministry.



It added that the visit of the Indian Defence Secretary reaffirmed the warm and long-standing relations between Singapore and New Delhi.



The bilateral agreement for the conduct of Joint Military Training and Exercises in India was inked in 2007 and renewed in 2012.