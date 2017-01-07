Sidhu ends suspense, to join Congress on Jan 9

Ending all speculations, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will formally join the Congress party on January 9, weeks before assembly elections in Punjab, according to sources on Saturday.

Sidhu will join the Congress in the presence of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress president Capt Amarindar Singh and will most likely be the party’s candidate from Amritsar seat, the sources said.

He had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 14 last year and was in talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which claimed it offered him the post of deputy chief minister if the party secured majority but the negotiations did not yield any result.

Sidhu had also resigned from the Rajya Sabha as a nominated member and flirted briefly with the idea of floating his own party.