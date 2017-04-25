Shobha Nehru dies at 108-year of age

Shobha Nehru, wife of former diplomat BK Nehru, a cousin of Jawarhar Lal Nehru on Tuesday died at her residence at Kasauli in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

She was 108-year-old and is survived by three sons. Born on December 5, 1908, in Budapest and then known as Fori, she came in contact with BK Nehru, a fellow student in England, in 1930.

Fori married BK Nehru in 1935, and became Shobha Nehru, first foreign of Nehru family to be welcomed at Anand Bhavan in Allahabad. She would be cremated at Kasauli on Wednesday, according to information here.