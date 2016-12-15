Shivpal Yadav hints at forming new party

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) state president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday threatened to float new party in March to accommodate leaders and workers sacked by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The former PWD Minister, who enjoyed the number two status in the state government, has been ignored by his nephew and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav after a bitter power struggle in the party and the family.

Apparently, candidates close to Shivpal haven’t been given tickets by the Akhilesh-led faction.

“Tickets of some aspirants have been denied just to make me weak. There are people who want to break the party from inside. We have to be careful,” Shivpal Yadav said.

The people who have run the government for the last five years, weren’t they competent?” Shivpal said reacting to the sacked officials who were close to him.

According to sources, Akhilesh wasn’t too keen on giving his uncle, Shivpal an election ticket but ultimately relented after the intervention of his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal Singh will be contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled to be held in seven phases between February 11 and March 8.

