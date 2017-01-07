Shimla, Manali witness fresh snowfall; cold wave intensifies

To the joy of those waiting to experience the freezing winter cold and snowfall, parts of north India witnessed significant snowfall and rain on Saturday.

“Traffic to tourist destinations Shimla, Manali and Dalhousie were cut off from the rest of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday following heavy snowfall overnight,” according to media report.



“Electricity supply was snapped in Manali as power lines were damaged due to falling trees,” the reports added.

This was the season's first significant snowfall that froze the Queen of Hills in Shimla.

“Snowfall in hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and neighbouring Uttarakhand have intensified the cold wave,” the Metrological Department said.

Meanwhile, the national capital received 3.4 mm rainfall early on Saturday morning and minimum temperature reached at 13.5 degrees Celsius.