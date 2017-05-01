Shelling and firing exchanges on LoC in J-K

Indian and Pakistani army exchanged heavy shelling and firing on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

"Pakistan army started unprovoked ceasefire violation in Balakot sector at 12.50 a.m. which continued till 1.30 a.m. today (Wednesday)," Defence ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said.

"Our troops have befittingly replied to the shelling and firing," Mehta said.

On Tuesday, there was firing in Naushera sector, which stopped at around 9 p.m.