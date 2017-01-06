Shashi Tharoor detained for anti-demonetisation protest

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor along with other party leaders were on Friday detained by the Kerala Police for protesting against demonetisation outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office. The leaders were released later.

"We were sitting on a peaceful dharna outside RBI office but we were arrested by police and were later released," Tharoor said.

The Congress party in Kerala has been protesting against the Union government's note ban and Tharoor had earlier said that the entire exercise was implemented badly and in an "astonishingly incompetent manner".