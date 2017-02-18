Share your views, says Modi, ahead of Mann Ki Baat

Ahead of his ensuing ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to continue to send their ideas on various issues, some of which he highlights and comments on during the monthly programme.

Modi in a Twitter message today wrote that he has already got people’s suggestions for his 26 February Maan Ki Baat broadcast and asked them to keep sending suggestions.

“Received insightful & enriching suggestions for this month’s #MannKiBaat. Keep sharing your ideas on the App. http://nm4.in/dnldapp 26th February 2017,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The people of the country have also been exhorted to share their views with Modi on the open forumwww.mygov.in or the designated number for the purpose.

“Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast.

“You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister…And stay tuned to Mann Ki Baat a t11:00 am on February 26, 2017,” a post on myGov stated.