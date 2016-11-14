Breaking his silence over the recent political re-alignment involving his own party in Bihar, senior Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav termed the JD-(U)-BJP marriage as unfortunate. The former JD(U) chief said the people of Bihar didn’t vote for an alliance between his party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yadav said that people of Bihar had voted for the JDU-RJD-Congress grand alliance.

“I don’t agree with the decision in Bihar, it’s unfortunate. The mandate by the people was not for this,” Sharad Yadav told reporters.

It was being talked about that Sharad Yadav was upset with CM Nitish Kumar’s move. Two JD(U) members, Ali Anwar Ansari and MP Veerendra Kumar, have already expressed their displeasure over Kumar’s decision to quit the grand alliance and join hands with the BJP.

On Sunday, Sharad Yadav took a dig at the BJP, pointing out that the saffron party is yet to fulfil its electoral promise of bringing back black money stashed abroad. He also questioned why no action had been taken against those whose names had appeared in the infamous Panama Papers.

"Neither black money stashed abroad returned, one of the main slogans of the ruling party, nor anyone caught out of those named in Panama papers," Yadav said in a tweet.

Sharad Yadav was replaced as JDU president last year. Nitish Kumar had resigned as chief minister on 26 July, and taken oath with the BJP as ally the following day. He won a trust vote in the assembly on 29 July.

The BJP had on Sunday appealed Yadav to not to lose his faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We admire Sharad Yadav and he has worked with the NDA government as well. As a fellow politico, I will suggest Yadav to not lose hope in Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he will bring back the black money from abroad as well as clear the corruption from the entire nation,” BJP leader Ashwani Choubey had said.