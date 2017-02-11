Shame on politicians who question valour of jawans: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress party for seeking proof of surgical strikes.

"Shame on politicians who question valour of jawans and insult the forces," Modi said, addressing a poll rally in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.

"The Congress insulted the armed forces by earmarking a mere Rs.500 cr for OROP," he added.

Also accusing the Congress government in Uttarakhand of having no vision for growth though the state has great potential in tourism and allied sectors, Modi asked the people to vote out the ruling party and give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance to ensure new heights of development in the state in the next five years.

"Have you ever thought why despite having such great potential Uttarakhand has lagged behind Chattisgarh and Jharkhand which were created together by Atal Bihari Vajpayee? In spite of the Maoist problem, Chattisgargh with a BJP government has established itself among the fastest growing states," he said in his speech at the GITI Maidan rally.



Asking why Uttarakhand was lagging behind, Modi said that Jharkhand despite being a backward area has begun to attract investors under the BJP rule.

He then said that he has grand plans to tap the state's tourism potential and herbal wealth to bring visitors from all over the world to its doorsteps.

(With inputs from agencies)