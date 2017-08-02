Shah advises BJP leaders to avoid politics of transfers, jobs

Giving a clear cut message to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who are upset for not being allegedly listened by the government in case of transfers and jobs, party's national president Amit Shah on Wednesday advised for avoiding such politics and focus on strengthening the organization.

Sources said during Shah's meeting with the party's district presidents and other office bearers at Rohtak, some of the BJP leaders raised the issue saying that they are not being heard when officials are transferred in their respective areas while the pro-BJP people are not given preference in recruitment.

For which, Shah advised the BJP leaders to rise the such politics saying that the BJP believes in new era of politics and politics of transfers and jobs is no more a part of its culture.

Sources further revealed that Shah also warned such BJP leaders not to express their disappointment for these reasons and focus on their work instead of interfering in government's functioning.

He said that over 200 suggestions came from the BJP office bearers and workers during the said meet including the female BJP workers demanding 50 per cent seats reserved for the women in the organisation. Suggestions also came on social issues.

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala informed that Shah has also asked the party's MPs to remain present in Parliament.

Meanwhile, an embarrassment to Haryana BJP as during Shah's camping in the state, party's Legal Cell's Co-Convener Kulbhushan

Bhardwaj quit the post alleging that his hard work was ignored within the party. He appointed for the post recently.

Shah is in Haryana for three days to review the party's activities and works undertaken by the Manohar Lal Khattar led government in the state.

After a warm welcome by the BJP leaders and workers, Shah attended two meetings first with district presidents, office bearers and party's core group in the state.

According to the schedule, he was to meet the chairmen of the boards and corporations while the in-charges of various cells within the party unit in Haryana.

For Shah's programme, the ruling BJP has chosen the Jatland Rohtak, a stronghold of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda whose son Deepender Singh Hooda is the lone MP representing the Congress in Haryana.