Set up Netaji memorial in capital soon: Panel

Expressing its displeasure over the delay in building a memorial to Subhas Chandra Bose, a parliamentary panel has recommended that the Union Urban Development Ministry take steps to set up Netaji’s memorial in the capital "at the earliest".

Earlier, a request by the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose INA Trust for allotment of land to establish such a memorial near India Gate was rejected by the Central government on the ground of the trust being a private entity.

The parliamentary committee on assurance while reviewing a pending government assurance on such a memorial given inside Parliament two years ago expressed its ‘desire’ that the Ministry of Urban Development should tie up with the Ministry of Culture and the Netaji Research Bureau in Kolkata to set up a Netaji Memorial in New Delhi.

Suggesting a plan of action, the committee said the two ministries can jointly own the land and the building and request the Netaji Research Foundation in Kolkata "to set up the memorial by providing all the necessary assistance including photographs, documents, letters, film footage, audio recordings, etc., so that people in the nation’s capital can visit a place where they can learn about the life and struggle of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.”

The parliamentary panel called upon the Urban Development Ministry to "make earnest efforts and take up the matter at the highest level so that the said Netaji Memorial is set up at the earliest".