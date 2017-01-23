Set up Azad Hind Museum in Kohima, demand scholars

As a tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a museum displaying his belongings as well as the currency, arms and other relics of the Indian National Army (INA) should be set up in Kohima, renowned scholars and researchers have demanded.

A resolution demanding the setting up of the 'Azad Hind Museum' was adopted on Wednesday at the end of a two-day seminar on "The Battle of Kohima and its impact on Indian Freedom Movement" held at Ruzazho village in Phek district of Nagaland.

The group of scholars, researchers, and professors from across the country also demanded that Ruzazho village which Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as Commander of the Indian National Army (INA) had visited during the Second World War be declared a National Heritage village.

"It is resolved that an Azad Hind Museum should be set up at Kohima the capital of Nagaland where all relics concerning Netaji and the INA such as weapons, uniforms and flag, etc used by the INA, Azad Hind currency, books and films on the INA should be maintained and displayed," the resolution said.

It also demanded that the route taken by the INA be identified in Nagaland and suitable memorial installed at important places such as Jessami, Sangshak, Sangnyu, Sahpao, Lahe, Ruzazho, Chosezu, Viswema, Mao as also places in and around Kohima, where INA freedom fighters fought their battles.

The seminar was organised by the Pfutsero Government College with Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Memorial Development Society Nagaland and Chakhesang Students Union, Phek as co-organisers.

(With inputs from agencies)