Service chiefs host farewell dinner for Pranab

The Chiefs of Staff Committee on Friday night hosted a farewell banquet in honour of President Pranab Mukherjee who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Among those who attended the banquet werevVice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, the three Service chiefs and other senior military and civilian officials of the services and the Ministry of Defence.

At a simple but elegant function held at the imposing Manekshaw Centre, the President interacted with the senior military officers.

The Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba thanked the President for his sagacity and said he had been a source of great inspiration to all personnel of the armed forces.

The President, in his farewell address, extended his best wishes to all members of the armed forces and their families. He also paid rich tributes to martyrs and their families for their sacrifices to the nation.