Security heightened in Kashmir to prevent separatist march

Authorities on Wednesday deployed heavy security forces here and other parts of the Kashmir Valley to prevent a separatist called protest march, police said.



Separatists called for a march to Kulgam district where four militants and two civilians were killed during a gunfight between militants and the security forces on Monday.



Two army soldiers were also killed in the gunfight.



According to police, no restrictions were imposed here.



"We have made adequate deployment of security forces here and in south Kashmir areas to maintain law and order in the valley," a senior police official said.



At least 17 persons, including nine militants, six soldiers and two civilians, were killed since Monday in three different gunfights in the valley.



According to intelligence agencies, the spurt in violence is attributed to 2016 infiltration from across the border and joining of militant ranks by educated local youth.



Jammu and Kashmir police chief S.P. Vaid said the security forces were fully alert to meet all challenges and separatist efforts to repeat 2016's unrest would not succeed.



Meanwhile, public and private transports, shops and other business establishments functioned normally here.



Life in south Kashmir districts of Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian was adversely affected because of the tension following the separatist call to march.