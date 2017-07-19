Security forces, militants exchange fire in Bandipora

A brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and militants in Bandipora district late last night, police said on Tuesday.

A joint party of the Army and police signalled a taxi to stop at Bandipora late last night during routine checking, a police official said.

He said the driver of the vehicle ignored the signal and brought the vehicle to a halt some distance away.

"The militants disembarked from the vehicle and opened fire towards security forces who retaliated.However, the militants managed to escape from the spot under the cover of darkness, leaving behind the vehicle they were travelling in," the official said.

He said the vehicle was seized and during search, the security forces recovered a hand grenade and some empty cartridges from it.