Security forces launch anti-terror operation in Shopian district

In the wake of Pakistan violating ceasefire in Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian security forces on Wednesday morning carried out search operation in Heff and Shirmal villages of Shopian district.

The Indian Army launched the massive anti-terror operation after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area. Around 1,000 army personnel and police force have been deployed for the operation.

The search operation comes on a day when Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat are scheduled visit the state to review the security situation there.

The visit comes in the wake of beheading of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani Army in Poonch district earlier this month which was termed barbaric by India.

According to reports, Pakistan on Tuesday had resorted to shelling and firing for the fourth consecutive day on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district even as nearly 1,700 people have been evacuated from shelling-hit areas.

