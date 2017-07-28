Secularism should not be used to justify corruption, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that secularism should not be used to justify corruption as he moved a confidence motion in the Bihar Assembly to prove the majority of his new government.

Nitish Kumar flayed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav over graft issue and said," Secularism should not be used to justify corruption. Won’t support people who make money through wrong ways."

Ahead of the trust vote in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar never spoke to him about his resignation.

"I too was thinking that he does not want me to resign," Yadav said in Assembly.

According to reports, Bihar Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi had on Thursday asked the chief minister to seek a confidence vote within two days of his swearing-in.

Nitish Kumar was on Thursday sworn in as the new chief minister of the state, returning to the National Democratic Alliance after four years.

The NDA alliance had submitted a list of 132 MLAs to the governor. These include 71 of JD(U), BJP 53, RLSP two, LJP two, HAM one and three independents.

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the RJD has 80 MLAs, the Congress 27 and the CPI-ML has three.

(With inputs from agencies)