Second round of bidding for UDAN soon

The second round of bidding for the Civil Aviation Ministry's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, is likely to take place soon as proposals have started pouring in. This time, the ministry is hopeful that other domestic airlines like Go Air, IndiGo and Jet Airways will also participate.

"After the launch of Shimla-Delhi sector in North and launch of Hyderabad-Kadapa, Hyderabad-Nanded and Nanded-Mumbai sectors in South, the other major players are reassured," said Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha.

He said issues regarding the Regional Connectivity Fund are likely to be resolved. "There was an issue with Federation of Indian Airlines regarding the way the levy for RCF is collected. That may be resolved soon," said Sinha.

In the first round of bidding a total of 31 airports have been revived. This is in addition to the already existing 75 airports. By next year, the ministry hopes the number of operational airports will increase to more than 200.

Sinha said the unserved and underserved airports that will be part of the second round of bidding are being identified. "All the airports which were part of the first round of bidding will also be part of the second round of bidding," said Sinha.

A uniform security cover will be needed for all the revived airports and the ministry is in discussion with Ministry of Finance over the financial aspects.