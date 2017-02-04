Second edition of Centre's 'Hunar Haat' to unfold this month

Hunar Haat, an effort by the Central government to reach out to minorities by providing artisans from different communities an international platform, will be organised later this month in the national capital.



A range of cuisines including Lucknow's Awadhi Mughlai, Daal Bati Churma of Rajasthan and Malabari food from Kerala will be up for relishing at the haat themed 'craft aur cuisine ka sangam' (confluence of craft and cuisine).



The second edition of the event is to be held between February 11 and February 26 at State Emporia Complex in Connaught Place, with different cuisines from 13 states prepared by culinary experts.



As the theme suggests, the haat will also have "very exquisite" pieces of handicraft and handloom works by craftsmen/artisans on display, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs (Independent Charge) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told reporters here.



"This haat is unique in the sense that it would showcase crafts with the traditional cuisines brought from different parts of the country," he said, adding that the first edition of the haat was a "huge success" with many artisans bagging orders worth lakhs of rupees.



For the upcoming event, the Ministry received over 500 applications from artisans and culinary experts from 24 states.



Of these, 100 artisans and 30 culinary experts will participate at around 130 stalls in the haat. There will be a "bawarchikhana" (kitchen) where the cuisines from different parts of the country will be showcased and the visitors can enjoy them, Naqvi said.



"The culinary items will include Awadhi Mughlai foods from Lucknow, Dal Bati Churma and Thali from Rajasthan, Sandesh and Rasogolla from West Bengal, Kerala's Malabari food and Litti Chokha of Bihar," he added.



The Minister said the exhibition will also showcase and have up for sale very exquisite pieces of handicraft and handloom work like Makrana Marble products, Bandhej from Sikar, Mojri from Rajasthan, Telangana's Banjara embroidery, handmade locks, door handles along with Phool Patti works from Aligarh, Cocoon decorated products from Nagaland, etc.



The Minister stated the government plans to set up 'Hunar Hubs' in parts of the country, where such haats can be organised in future on a regular basis.



The haat is being organised through National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation under the Ministry of Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development scheme (USTAAD).



About 184 master artisans from 26 states and Union Territories had showcased their traditional art and skills at about 100 stalls at the first haat held at India International Trade Fair, Pragati Maidan between November 14 and November 27, last year.