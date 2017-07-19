Science, technology, innovation key to progress: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that science, technology and innovation are the key to ensure progress and prosperity of India.

"The Government’s priority is to apply science to solve our country’s problems," PM Modi said while meeting countries top scientists and officials.

The meeting was attended by NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat, Government's Principal Scientific Adviser R Chidambaram and secretaries related to scientific departments in the Union Government.

The officials briefed the Prime Minister on progress in the scientific research.

Giving the example of talent-spotting in sports, the Prime Minister said that a mechanism should be in place to identify the brightest and best science talent among school students.

He said that a lot of innovation is happening at the grassroots level. He also mentioned innovations being done by the defence personnel.

In the agriculture sector, the Prime Minister identified high-protein pulses, fortified foods, and value addition in castor as priority areas, which needed to be speded up.

In the energy sector, the Prime Minister said that the possibilities of solar energy should be pursued to the maximum, to reduce dependence on energy imports.

Expressing confidence in the abilities of Indian scientists to rise up to the challenges, and provide solutions to improve the lives of the common man in India, the Prime Minister asked the officials to draw up clear targets to be achieved by 2022, the 75th year of independence.