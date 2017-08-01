As a precautionary step, all colleges and schools in Kashmir shall remain closed on Wednesday.

This was announced by the divisional commissioner, Kashmir. Internet and SMS services have also been suspended. The step has been taken to prevent any untoward incident due to the killing of terrorist Abu Dujana.

The security forces achieved a major success on Tuesday when they killed the most wanted divisional commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) Abu Dujana , a Pakistani terrorist, and his Kashmiri aide Arif Dar at Hakripora in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Dujana is considered as the longest surviving terrorist as he escaped the Army cordon several times.

Involved in several killings in Kashmir and Udhampur, Dujana was carrying reward of Rs.15 lakh on his head and was among 12 terrorists bracketed in ‘A++’ category. He is the second terrorist in the category after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

Police said killing of Dujana was a major success for the security forces. He had five times given the slip to the security forces. However, he was not that successful on Tuesday when the troops cordoned the house where he had come to meet his wife.

His killing triggered violence in Pulwama where a mob clashed with security forces, resulting in death of a youth identified as Firdous Bhat who was hit by a bullet while he was pelting stones at the police. Many other protesters were injured when the police fired shots and burst teargas shells to chase them away.

DGP SP Vaid and Commander of 15 Corps, Lt Gen J Sandhu, confirmed the killing of Dujana.