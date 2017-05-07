Schools close to LoC shut after Pakistan shelling

All schools close to the LoC were shut in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday following the death of a woman in shelling by the Pakistan Army.

"All schools in villages close to the LoC (Line of Control) in Rajouri will remain closed as a precautionary measure," a district official said.

The authorities have also designated some schools away from the LoC, which divides Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan, as makeshift camps to lodge villagers leaving their homes near the border.

The district administration has alerted emergency services to deal with any eventuality because of the heightened tension at the border.

Earlier, Defence spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta told IANS that a woman was killed in indiscriminate firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army on Wednesday evening in Naushera sector.

The Pakistanis used small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars. Intermittent firing was still going on, the official said.

