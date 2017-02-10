SC to pronounce judgement in case against Sasikala on Tuesday 

The Supreme Court (SC) will on Tuesday pronounce its judgement in the disproportionate assets case involving former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa, AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala and others.

The verdict on Karnataka government's appeal is crucial as according to reports, Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is waiting for the judgement in the case before calling her to form the government and end the ongoing political turmoil in the state.

The Karnataka government has challenged a May 11, 2015 Karnataka High Court order acquitting late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithha, Sasikala and her two relatives V.N. Sudhakaran and Elavarasi for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 66.65 crore during Jayalalithaa's first term as Chief Minister (1991-1996).

The verdict on the Karnataka government's plea was reserved on June 7, 2016.

The high court by its verdict had reversed a September 27, 2014 trial court judgement which had sentenced Jayalalithaa to four years in jail and imposed a Rs 100 crore fine after a trial that lasted for 18 years.

Sasikala, who was elected General Secretary of AIADMK following the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, was elected leader of the legislature party on February 5.