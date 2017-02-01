SC to hear plea against release of Maran brothers property

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea urging properties of former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi not be released, a day after the duo along with other accused were acquitted in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The plea was submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the apex court and the bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice NV Ramana and Justice DY Chandrachud listed the matter in the for hearing at 2 pm.

The ED said that the special 2G Court should be directed not to accept bonds furnished by Maran brothers after their discharge in the case.

The CBI had alleged that Dayanidhi Maran, as Minister in the UPA-I government, used his influence to help Malaysian businessman T.A. Ananda Krishnan buy Aircel by coercing its owner Sivasankaran to part with his stake.

Sivasankaran alleged that Maran favoured the Maxis Group in the takeover of his company. In return, he alleged, the company made investments through Astro Network in a company stated to be owned by the Maran family.

(With inputs from agencies)

