SC to deliver verdict on Nirbhaya gang rape case today

The Supreme Court will on Friday deliver the verdict in the 16 December Nirbhaya gangrape case.

An apex court bench comprising Justice Dipak Misra, Justices R. Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will deliver the verdict.

On 16 December, 2012, six people gang raped a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus and used an iron rod to inflict gruesome internal and external injuries on her. She later succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital on 29 December, 2012.

The prime accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly hanged himself in Tihar jail in March 2013, while the teenager involved in the case was sent to a juvenile correction facility and was later released in 2015.

The other convicts - Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh - had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order, which had announced death sentence to them on 13 March, 2014.

Meanwhile, the parents of the victim on Friday told news agencies that they are sure that the apex court would award death sentence to the guilty.

