SC to decide whether to refer Sabarimala issue to larger bench

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on whether to refer the matter pertaining to ban on the entry of women at Kerala's Sabrimala temple to a constitution bench.



A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra asked the parties, including the amicus curiae, to furnish the questions which are likely to be referred to the larger bench.



"Judgement reserved on the question whether the matter should go to a larger bench or not," the bench said.



"Counsel for the parties shall file written submissions/ questions which should fall under the constitutional framework, that is likely to be referred to the larger bench," the bench said.



The apex court also allowed several applications, filed in support as well as against the ban on entry of women in the temple, seeking impleadment in the matter.