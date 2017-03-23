SC to decide on early hearing of Ayodhya site

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will decide on a plea for an early hearing of appeals challenging the Allahabad High Court order directing the splitting of the disputed site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.



"We will take a decision on it," said a bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy sought early hearing of the matter pending before the court for seven years.



The Allahabad High Court had in 2010 directed that the Ayodhya site, where the Babri Masjid once stood, be split between Nirmohi Akhara, Waqf Board and the Ramlala.