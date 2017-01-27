  1. Home
SC seeks response from Centre, states on farmers' suicides

  • PTI

    PTI | New Delhi

    January 27, 2017 | 01:59 PM
Farmers suicides

Representational image (Photo: Getty images)

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre, state governments, Union Territory and the RBI to examine the likely reasons behind suicides by farmers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice N V Ramana asked them to respond within four weeks.

The bench said that it is a "sensitive matter" of larger public interest involving farmers throughout the country.

The court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Citizens Resource and Action and Initiative on issues related to farmers.

